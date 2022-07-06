World

Two key UK Cabinet ministers quit Boris Johnson's government

NZ Herald

July 6, 2022 6:41 am

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at a meeting with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Downing Street, on Friday as he was mired in scandal, yet again. [Source: NZ Herald]

Two of Britain’s most senior Cabinet ministers have quit, a move that could spell the end of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s leadership after months of scandals.

Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other. Javid said, “I can no longer continue in good conscience.”

Johnson has been hit by allegations he failed to come clean about a lawmaker who was appointed to a senior position despite claims of sexual misconduct.

Article continues after advertisement

Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. ”

“I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

In a highly critical resignation letter, Javid wrote: “The tone you set as a leader, and the values you represent, reflect on your colleagues, your party and ultimately the country. Conservatives at their best are seen as hard-headed decision-makers, guided by strong values.

“[The confidence vote] was a moment for humility, grip and new direction. I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too.”

The resignations come as former top British civil servant said Tuesday that Boris Johnson’s office wasn’t telling the truth about sexual misconduct allegations against a senior member of the prime minister’s government.

Johnson has faced pressure to explain what he knew about previous misconduct allegations against lawmaker Chris Pincher, who resigned as deputy chief whip on Thursday amid complaints that he groped two men at a private club.

The government’s explanation shifted repeatedly over the past five days. Ministers initially said Johnson was not aware of any allegations when he promoted Pincher to the post in February.

On Monday, a spokesman said Johnson knew of sexual misconduct allegations that were “either resolved or did not progress to a formal complaint.”

That account did not sit well with Simon McDonald, the most senior civil servant at the UK Foreign Office from 2015 to 2020. In a highly unusual move, he said Tuesday that the prime minister’s office still wasn’t telling the truth.

McDonald said in a letter to the parliamentary commissioner for standards that he received complaints about Pincher’s behavior in the summer of 2019, shortly after Pincher became a Foreign Office minister. An investigation upheld the complaint, and Pincher apologised for his actions, McDonald said.

McDonald disputed that Johnson was unaware of the allegations or that the complaints were dismissed because they had been resolved or not made formally.

“The original No. 10 line is not true, and the modification is still not accurate,” McDonald wrote, referring to the prime minister’s Downing Street office. “Mr Johnson was briefed in person about the initiation and outcome of the investigation.

“There was a ‘formal complaint.’ Allegations were ‘resolved’ only in the sense that the investigation was completed; Mr Pincher was not exonerated. To characterise the allegations as ‘unsubstantiated’ is therefore wrong.”

Hours after McDonald’s comments came out, Johnson’s office changed its story again, saying the prime minister forgot he was told that Pincher was the subject of an official complaint.

The office confirmed Johnson was briefed on the complaint by Foreign Office officials in 2019, a “number of months” after it took place. His office said it took some time to establish the briefing took place.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis told lawmakers in the House of Commons that when Johnson was made aware of the issue in late 2019, he was told that the permanent secretary had taken the necessary action and so there was no question about Pincher remaining as a minister.

“Last week, when fresh allegations arose, the prime minister did not immediately recall the conversation in late 2019 about this incident,” Ellis said. “As soon as he was reminded, the No. 10 press office corrected their public lines.”

The latest revelations are fueling discontent within Johnson’s Cabinet after ministers were forced to publicly deliver the prime minister’s denials, only to have the explanation shift the next day.

The Times of London on Tuesday published an analysis of the situation under the headline “Claim of lying puts Boris Johnson in peril.”

A month ago, Johnson survived a vote of no confidence in which more than 40 per cent of Conservative Party lawmakers voted to remove him from office. The prime minister’s shifting responses to months of allegations about lockdown-breaking parties in government offices that ultimately resulted in 126 fines, including one levied against Johnson, fueled concerns about his leadership.

Two weeks later, Conservative candidates were badly beaten in two special elections to fill vacant seats in Parliament, adding to the discontent within Johnson’s party.

When Pincher resigned last week as deputy chief whip, a key position in enforcing party discipline, he told the prime minister that he “drank far too much” the previous night and had “embarrassed myself and other people.”

Johnson initially refused to suspend Pincher from the Conservative Party, but he relented after a formal complaint about the groping allegations was filed with parliamentary authorities.

Critics suggested Johnson was slow to react because he didn’t want to be in the position of forcing Pincher to resign his Parliament seat and setting up the Conservatives for another potential special election defeat.

Even before the Pincher scandal, suggestions were swirling that Johnson may soon face another no-confidence vote.

In the next few weeks, Conservative lawmakers will elect new members to the committee that sets parliamentary rules for the party. Several candidates have suggested they would support changing the rules to allow for another vote of no confidence. The existing rules require 12 months between such votes.

Senior Conservative lawmaker Roger Gale, a long-standing critic of Johnson, said he would support a change of the rules of the Conservative 1922 Committee.

“Mr Johnson has for three days now been sending ministers — in one case a Cabinet minister — out to defend the indefensible, effectively to lie on his behalf. That cannot be allowed to continue,” Gale told the BBC. “This prime minister has trashed the reputation of a proud and honorable party for honesty and decency, and that is not acceptable.”

Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted to say the resignations felt like the end for Johnson.

Coalition could have prevented 1987 coup, it had to be done

Investigation underway: Viljoen

Rice industry has potential: Pratap

Vancouver for Fiji Airways, two new shareholders

FRCS collects over $193m in revenue

Doctor hit with another sexual assault charge

Two proposed parties fail to meet requirements

Fire destroys flats at Raiwaqa Police barrack

Seaqaqa Township planning completed

Supply chain disruptions slows hotel development

EC adopts Public Opinion Poll Guidelines

Two key UK Cabinet ministers quit Boris Johnson's government

'Thor: Love and Thunder' doesn't rekindle the spark that 'Ragnarok' ignited

Sajid Javid and Rishi Sunak resign from government

Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade

Yasawa and Bua’s fate yet to be decided

Suspect in Chicago July 4 parade attack bought rifle legally

Tongan Tala favorites for Netball Series

Euro falling towards parity pain point

Novak Djokovic through to Wimbbledon semis

Australia hammers Fiji U20

Fiji beats Tonga in friendly

'Bossman' and Wainiqolo impresses 'The Bus'

Race for DPL title intensifies

Cinemas ban teens in suits

Ajay Devgn to direct his fourth film

NCD tops insurance payout for BSP Life

$1.2m for Fiji Water’s Classroom Grants program

Cox and Alok Team Up for a Panel on mental health

EasyJet executive quits after major flight disruption

Dior does folklore in Paris couture, riffing on Ukraine art

I was shell of a person after canceling Vegas residency: Adele

ANZ CEO calls for more action to stop brain drain

Stringent measures in place for Sigatoka hospital

Kerevi and Nawaqanitawase named for Aussie 7s

Sri Lanka is facing its worst food and fuel shortages

Six dead in 4th July parade shooting

Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 detected as 24 further deaths, 9629 new community cases

Strong emphasis on getting booster doses

Three youth players for all district teams

Hodge leaves PNC for Wallabies

Tourism earnings for three months hit $100m

Police await order to destroy marijuana plants

Shipping company claims $5m loss

No assurance from Rabuka

Poachers well equipped: Kia villagers

Shooting suspect sent for psychiatric evaluation

Women lead social media usage

Mandate relevant COVID measures, urges Ministry

Whitelock ruled out of second Ireland Test

Man pleads not guilty to several charges

Get your children vaccinated: Kumar

Storm put to the test

Police prosecutors reminded of role

Gunfire “likely responsible” for journalist’s death

Infrastructure development tops investment in Kadavu

Player arrested for suspicion of rape

Sigatoka businessman begins ambulance services

Towie: Yazmin Oukhellou stable in hospital after crash

Arrests for slow driving during motorway delays

181 new COVID cases, MOH issues directives to workplaces and communities

Investigation on possible monkeypox cases continues

Ministry monitors Ebola and other viruses

Add rent to the rising costs bedeviling small businesses

More than 48,000 visitors for May

Famous Sawa-i-Lau Cave continues to attract tourists

Five dead in 4 July parade shooting near Chicago

Ministry to roll out pediatric doses

Co-operatives support members through upskilling

Axe to fall on Northland and Rewa

Chance to create history: Tamanitoakula

Haas to miss Origin decider

Kyrgios braves shoulder injury

FRU investigates Bua protest

MOH restricts visitation at hospitals

Flying Fijians determined to do better

Bekker has succession plan for LTA

Games will get tougher: Rodu

Hundreds pay tribute to Khan

New Viria water supply to solve water woes: AG

Fijians warned of bogus dealings with PCN

Fiji Rice aims to expand reach

IFC appoints Green new Country Manager

FHTA encouraging members to get booster shots

China rejects claims of exploitation in Pacific

Heard asks judge to throw verdict in Depp defamation lawsuit

$40k sponsorship boost for Oceania Netball

Nestle Fiji furthers partnership with Bai

Ricky Martin’s camp denies restraining order allegations

Director shares wild Tom Cruise stunt pic for star's 60th birthday

Tourism Industry put on notice regarding COVID cases

Koroisau named for Origin decider

Fiji’s economy politicized: AG

Bekker appointed as new LTA CEO

Strikers hunt for Tailevu Naitasiri

Support for a stronger and more resilient post-pandemic Fiji

Navotua relocation site identified

Asgar invests in new branch

Viral Tiktoker believes in making people smile

History for Rotorua in hosting 2023 All Stars

Copenhagen shooting: Gunman kills three in Field's shopping mall

WAF warns of water disruptions in Suva-Nausori area

R Kelly's lawyers suing 'gulag' jail for $161m over treatment

Ukraine confirms Russia captured eastern city Lysychansk

Fiji works towards ambitious targets

Officers acknowledged for loyalty and support

Bua lodges complaint against Yasawa

Tom Cruise celebrates 60th birthday singing and dancing at Adele concert

Tens of thousands told to evacuate

Local immunization campaign to be decided

'Significant' second wave of Omicron may already be here

Several killed in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

Online platform to fast track lease process

Fiji to welcome flights from Adelaide today

Fiji Muslim League president to be laid to rest today

Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

Domestic abuse an issue: Soqosoqo Vakamarama Itaukei

Boris Johnson unaware of specific claims - minister

Grant focused on rural and maritime areas

Victim's police officer son supported by Fijian and New Zealand colleagues

Australia forecasts record mining, energy export sales for 2023

Cotter pleased with players' camaraderie

Ba wants to return to winning ways

Dragons win despite brutal conditions

Watson’s dream ends, Niemeier meets Maria next

Warriors welcome homecoming with a win

Hughes, Lolaivalu see red in draw

Three police die in 'pure hell' Kentucky shooting

Land Vetting Committee addresses lease backlogs

Ba beats Suva in three-goal thriller

Police officers are again told to mask up

We still need to work on combinations: Kefu

Items believed to have been stolen seized

Shah fails to adhere to directive, matter referred to FICAC

Body of missing man retrieved

Rabuka congratulates US President

Vunakece residents contribute to beautification program

Draw in bottom of the table clash

Dozens freed from church

Face masks prevent the spread of viruses: Dr Fong

We still need some improvements says Cotter

UK and New Zealand expand working holiday visas

Search for best 20 continues

Cooperatives continue to thrive: Koya

Police farewells Burgess after four years of service

Warriors stay focused on assignment

Lindsay Lohan celebrates birthday as married woman

Monkeypox cases triple in Europe

‘Minions’ set box office on fire with $108.5 million debut

Woman dies after being shot at Gisborne property

Argentina secure first win

Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand

British theater, film director Peter Brook dies at age 97

Flight delays ease up Saturday during chaotic July

Man found at Taylor Swift properties faces stalking charges

Trump weighs early 2024 launch

Measles patients stable : Dr Waqainabete

Landowners assisted for maximum returns

Springboks earn nail-biting victory

Fiji records steady growth

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine-held eastern city

Parties to sign MOU

Wallabies overcome brave intense Englishmen

Kyrgios fights onwards for quarterfinals spot

MBHS swimmers scoop winning prize

Search continues for man swept away by strong currents

Try on debut for Sowakula

Mitchell returns to help in Bunnies win

Drua players shine in Flying Fijians romp

Yasawa dashes Bua's hopes

Libya protesters storm parliament building

Nadroga outclasses Rewa to retain Farebrother

Face masks and screening reintroduced: Dr Fong

Work on industrial hemp continues

FICAC to call 24 witnesses

Fiji joins Tobacco Free Pacific Alliance in 2025

Macuata books Skipper Cup spot after 12 years

QVS wins under-19 rugby league title

Last minute try saves Samoa

QVS wins U17 Vodafone trophy

Russian missile strikes kill 21 in Odesa

Nasilasila living his father’s dream

Effective measures ensured Fiji’s stability

Focus on resilient recovery for sustainable growth

Bulldogs continue resurgence

Villagers call for decrease in food and fuel prices

Residents in Lautoka and Tailevu to switch to Walesi

India bans 19 single-use plastic to combat pollution

Tesla hit by new lawsuit alleging racism against Black workers

Australia nearing 10K COVID-19 deaths

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says mainstream actors ‘are all interchangeable’

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is married.

Russia moves to take control oil and gas project

Ukraine demands the seizure of Russian flagged grain ship off Turkey

Xi Jinping defends China's rule at handover anniversary

Airlines brace for huge weekend crowds

Adele: Emotion and simplicity are enough

Six new cases of measles

Habosi confident of debut

World support needed to save ocean