Two FBI agents shot dead and three hurt during Florida raid

Two FBI agents have been killed and three others wounded during a shootout in Florida while serving an arrest warrant, according to the FBI.

The gunfire began around 06:00 local time (11:00 GMT) in the city of Sunrise as agents were investigating a child abuse case, US officials say.

The suspect has also been killed. Asked how many bullets were fired, a police official replied: “Too many to count.”

Article continues after advertisement

The gunfight took place at an upscale gated community north of Miami.

A statement from the FBI said two of the agents had been transported to hospital and were in a stable condition. The agents who were killed have not yet been named and no information was released about the condition of the third injured agent.

According to the Miami Herald, the suspect was barricaded inside a home for several hours before shooting and killing himself.

The shooting took place at the Water Terrace apartment complex, about 10 miles (16km) north-west of Fort Lauderdale. The luxury community features a gym, pool, spa and tennis courts, according to their website.