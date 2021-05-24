Home

World

Two detained after UK boat's fatal collision off Sweden

| @BBCWorld
December 14, 2021 6:00 pm
[Source: BBC]

Two people have been detained after a UK cargo ship collided with a Danish boat in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast, killing at least one person.

Prosecutors are investigating allegations of gross negligence and gross drunkenness at sea involving the UK-flagged Scot Carrier.

Two crew members on the Scot Carrier were found to be over the limit.

Officials say a British and a Croatian citizen had been arrested.

Scotline, the Scot Carrier’s owner, says that all crew members on the boat were tested for drugs and alcohol “with two crew members exceeding the legal limit”.

