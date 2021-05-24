Two deaths, 28 community cases in NZ, 65 at border

Two people who tested positive for COVID have died, the Ministry of Health has revealed.

Today, there are 28 new cases of the virus in the community and 65 at the border.

A man in his 30s died at home on January 5. He was tested for Covid post-death and returned a positive result.

Another man in his 60s died with Covid at Middlemore Hospital on Sunday. “Our thoughts are with their whānau and friends at this deeply sad time,” health officials said in today’s Covid update.

The ministry said out of respect for both families, no further details would be released at this time.

Of the 28 cases in the community, 17 are in Auckland, one is in the Waikato, four are in Tauranga, four are in Rotorua, one is in Canterbury and one is in South Canterbury,

Thirty-one people are in hospital with Covid – two in ICU.

One is at South Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital and the other is in Tauranga.

In Auckland alone, healthcare providers are now supporting 888 people isolating at home, including 185 cases.