World

Two dead, more than 20 wounded in Hialeah

BBC
May 31, 2021 6:13 am

At least two people have died and more than 20 were wounded in a shooting outside a concert hall in Florida.

The shooting took place between 24:00-01:00 local time (04:00-05:00 GMT) in Hialeah, a city north of Miami.

Three people climbed out of a white car “with assault rifles and handguns and started firing indiscriminately into the crowd,” police director Alfredo Ramirez III told reporters.

At least one of the wounded is in a critical condition, police said.

“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Mr Ramirez tweeted.

 

