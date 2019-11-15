Home

Two dead in high-speed derailment

| @BBCWorld
February 7, 2020 6:37 am

Two people have been killed after a high-speed train derailed early on Thursday near the northern Italian city of Lodi, emergency services say.

Both of the dead are drivers. A cleaner on the train and one other person suffered significant but not life-threatening injuries.

The train was travelling from Milan to the southern city of Salerno.

Article continues after advertisement

All services on the Milan-Bologna high-speed route have been suspended and diverted via conventional lines.

The BBC’s Mark Lowen in Rome says that while there have been occasional crashes on Italy’s regional trains, this is the first such incident on its high-speed Frecciarossa – or Red Arrow – network, the country’s transport pride.

The trains, which run at 300 km/h (186 mph), are generally efficient, punctual and safe.

