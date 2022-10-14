Two dead after shooting outside LGBT bar

The attack near city-centre attractions sparked a police manhunt - before the discovery of the suspect's body. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

Two people have died after a shooting outside an LGBT venue in Slovakia’s capital, Bratislava.

A third person was wounded in the attack on Wednesday evening near the Teplaren bar, close to the city centre.

The suspected gunman was found dead on Thursday morning, police said.

Article continues after advertisement

Information on his motive has not been released. However, local media reported that he had written social media posts indicating that he held views against LGBT and Jewish people.

The young man was also identified in Slovak media as the son of a former candidate for a far-right political party.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Eduard Heger condemned the attack, saying any form of extremism was unacceptable. Meanwhile, President Zuzana Caputova called on the country’s politicians to stop spreading hate.

The apparent hate crime sparked renewed calls for an end to homophobia in Slovakia, a relatively conservative EU country where same-sex marriage is not permitted.

The shooting, which shortly after 19:00 local time (18:00 BST) on Wednesday, sparked a police manhunt.

Officers reassured the public on Thursday morning that there was no risk of a follow-up shooting from the same perpetrator, having discovered the body of their main suspect.

Slovakia’s LGBT organisations expressed their shock at the rare gun attack.

“The pain is unbearable,” read a short social media post from the venue itself.

The third victim is believed to be an employee of the bar, who is recovering in the hospital.