Two dead after Japan hit by tremor

A powerful earthquake that hit north-east Japan left at least two people dead and 160 injured, officials said, but caused relatively minor damage.

Two million homes initially lost power and a bullet train was derailed, but none of its passengers were hurt.

The Japan Meteorological Agency lifted a tsunami warning on Thursday morning.

The magnitude 7.4 quake was in the same area as the one which caused the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster but it was not damaged this time, officials said.

In some areas the earthquake was too forceful for people to stand, and buildings rattled in the capital Tokyo.

The quake took place at 23:36 on Wednesday (14:36 GMT), at a depth of 57 kilometres (35.4 miles), Japanese authorities said.

They warned of possible aftershocks in Fukushima, Miyagi and Yamagata prefectures.

Immediately after the event, Japan’s meteorological agency issued an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre (3.3ft) for parts of the north-east coast, but it was withdrawn on Thursday morning after waves one-third of that height reached shore.