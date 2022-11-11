Two days on this is where the races stand

[Source: BBC]

The ultimate outcome of the US midterms remains unclear nearly two days after polls closed, with control of Congress still hanging in the balance.

Control of the Senate now hinges on the outcome of three states: Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, where a run-off election will be held on 6 December.

Meanwhile, the Republicans are inching closer to a 218-seat majority in the House of Representatives.

President Joe Biden has hailed the results as a “good day for America”.

Electoral officials have repeatedly described the delays announcing the final results as a normal, expected part of US elections due to thin margins between candidates, possible recounts and potentially contested elections.

Additionally, rules differ by state for how mail-in ballots are counted, and when.

As of Thursday morning, the House of Representatives is leaning towards the Republicans, according to projections from CBS News, the BBC’s partner in the US.

The Republicans have so far secured 210 seats, compared to 200 for the Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to gain a majority in the legislative body, which has 435 members.