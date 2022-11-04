Twitter to make job cuts after Elon Musk takeover

[Source: BBC]

Twitter says it will inform its staff on Friday about whether they will be laid off following the firm’s takeover by Elon Musk.

In an internal email, the social media company said the cuts are “an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path”.

The firm added that its offices would be temporarily closed and badge access would be suspended.

The multi-billionaire will be Twitter’s chief executive after buying the firm last week in a $44bn (£39.3bn) deal.