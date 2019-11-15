Home

Twitter tags Trump tweet with fact-checking warning

| @BBCWorld
May 27, 2020 12:33 pm
US President Donald Trump. [Source: BBC]

A post by US President Donald Trump has been given a fact-check label by Twitter for the first time.

President Trump tweeted: “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent.”

Twitter put a warning label under the post and a subsequent tweet under its new policy on misleading information.

Mr Trump has recently made several unsubstantiated claims about the validity of mail-in ballots.

