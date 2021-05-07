Twitter suspends account sharing ex-president's posts

Twitter has suspended an account sharing posts from former US President Donald Trump’s new communications platform.

The account claimed to be tweeting “on behalf” of Mr Trump.

A spokesperson for the company said the account, @DJTDesk, violated the ban evasion policy by sharing content “affiliated with a suspended account.”

But the BBC found similar accounts still active on the social media platform.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in January after he voiced support for rioters who stormed the US Capitol.

He launched his own communications platform – titled “From the Desk of Donald J Trump” –on Tuesday.