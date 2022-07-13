Twitter sues Elon Musk over $44bn purchase deal

Billionaire Elon Musk. [Source: BBC News]

Twitter has taken billionaire Elon Musk to court to try to force him to buy the social media firm.

It comes after Mr Musk announced he was walking away from his proposed $44bn acquisition of Twitter on Friday.

He claimed Twitter had not given information about the number of fake and spam accounts on the platform.

Now Twitter has asked a Delaware court to order the world’s richest person to complete the merger at the agreed $54.20 per Twitter share.