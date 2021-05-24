Twitter moves to limit Russian government accounts

Twitter has limited content from more than 300 official Russian government accounts, including that of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The accounts will no longer be recommended in timelines, notifications or elsewhere on the site, Twitter said.

The accounts have previously been criticised for spreading misinformation during the Ukraine war, but unlike tweets from Russian state-affiliated media outlets, they have not previously been subject to specific moderation by Twitter.

Twitter has been severely limited in Russia since the Ukraine invasion.

The company said it would take action against any country which “restricts access to the open internet while they’re engaged in armed conflict”.