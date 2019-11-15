Twitter flags ‘president-elect Biden’ posts as premature

Meanwhile, Twitter has flagged as premature posts referring to Joe Biden as “president-elect”, as the vote count continues in several battleground states.

Tweets referring to the former vice president with the victor’s title and his running mate Kamala Harris as “vice president-elect” were tagged with messages saying counts were not yet final. The Associated Press and other news agencies had not projected a winner of the election. Biden currently holds narrow leads in several key battleground states.

Twitter told the AFP news agency that the move was in line with its Civic Integrity Policy and in keeping with the position it has taken since the polls closed late on Tuesday.