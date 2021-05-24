Home

Twitter blocks Russian claims on hospital attack

@BBCWorld
March 11, 2022 11:00 am
[Source: The Moscow Times]

Twitter has removed two posts by the Russian embassy in London which claimed the bombing of a Ukrainian hospital by Russian forces had been faked.

The Mariupol hospital was attacked on Wednesday, leaving three people dead.

But the embassy’s tweets made unfounded claims the hospital was not operational at the time, and that injured women pictured at the scene were actors.

Twitter told the BBC the tweets violated rules “related to the denial of violent events”.

Officials at the embassy have offered no proof to back up their claims, and the BBC’s disinformation team has found evidence that contradicts the allegations.

