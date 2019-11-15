Twitter again slaps warning on Trump tweet threatening force against protesters

Twitter placed a warning notice on a tweet by President Donald Trump threatening “serious force” against protesters in the U.S. capital.

This is the second time it has used the label since it began challenging Trump’s tweets in May.

The President has said in a tweet that there will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as his the President, which Twitter said violated its policy against abusive behavior.

Trump posted the message after anti-racism protesters on Monday declared a “Black House Autonomous Zone” – referencing a Seattle area taken over by activists known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest or Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.

Twitter said it hid Trump’s tweet behind its “public interest” notice because it included a threat of harm against an identifiable group.

The label restricts distribution of tweets by public officials which violate Twitter’s rules, while leaving them online to allow for scrutiny.