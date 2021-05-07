Twenty-six dead after barge sinks due to cyclone

26 bodies have been recovered off the coast of India’s Mumbai city where a barge with 261 people on board sank.

This was during a severe cyclone on Monday.

The death toll is expected to rise as rescue operations continue. At least 53 people are still missing.

A navy warship returned to the city’s harbor on Wednesday with some of the 186 survivors rescued so far.

Thirty-five people have also been rescued from another of the three other barges stranded due to cyclone Tauktae.

The cyclone weakened after it made landfall on Monday, but at least 19 people are confirmed as having died on land in the storm.