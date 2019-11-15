Home

World

Turkish death toll hits 38 as teams hunt for earthquake survivors

TVNZ
January 27, 2020 10:57 am
Rescue workers carry a wounded person after rescuing him from the debris of a collapsed building [Source: AP]

Working against the clock in freezing temperatures, Turkish rescue teams pulled more survivors from collapsed buildings today, days after a powerful magnitude 6.8 earthquake hit the country’s east.

Turkish authorities said the death toll rose to at least 38 people from the earthquake that struck over the weekend.

The quake also injured over 1,600 people but at least 45 survivors have been pulled alive from the rubble so far.

