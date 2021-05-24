Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More COVID deaths reported in the West|82.6% of target population receives first COVID-19 jab|More ANZMAT personnel arrive|Military ICU used for COVID-19 treatment|FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|Two new COVID deaths with 632 new infections|Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong|High uptake of moderna vaccine says Dr Rachel|Fiji’s victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM|24.5% of target population fully vaccinated|Informal settlements seek counselling|Safety a concern while distributing food ration|Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths|Widespread transmission in the west|Movement of residents strictly monitored|UN support during pandemic commended|RDT results should not clear a person from isolation: Dr Fong|No jab, no travel says Goundar Shipping|Police break up celebratory parties post-Olympics 7s Final|11-month-old succumbs to COVID-19|Another day of high infections and deaths|Six patients on ventilators says Dr Tudravu|80% of target population vaccinated|Failure to wear mask tops list of bookings|
Full Coverage

World

Turkey wildfires: Eight dead as blazes sweep through tourist resorts

| @BBCWorld
August 3, 2021 6:51 am

At least eight people have been killed in wildfires that have ripped through southern Turkey, ravaging coastal resorts and forcing tourists to flee.

The blazes have been raging for six days as Turkey grapples with its worst fire crisis in a decade.

On Monday Turkish authorities said more than 130 blazes had been contained as firefighting efforts continued.

Article continues after advertisement

Elsewhere, firefighters are trying to contain wildfires in parts of Greece, Spain, and Italy.

Italy’s national fire service said it had to deal with more than 1,500 flare-ups across the country on Sunday.

In the eastern city of Pescara, at least five people were injured after a fire forced the evacuation of hundreds from beach resorts and homes.

In Greece, five villages have been evacuated in the Peloponnese region, where temperatures are expected to reach up to 45C this week.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.