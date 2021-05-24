Home

World

Turkey moves to throw out US and nine other envoys

| @BBCWorld
October 24, 2021 9:26 am
[Source: BBC]

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he has ordered 10 ambassadors, including those from the US and France, be declared “persona non grata”.

It follows a statement from the envoys calling for the urgent release of activist Osman Kavala.

He has been in jail for more than four years over protests and a coup attempt, although he has not been convicted.

Persona non grata can remove diplomatic status and often results in expulsion or withdrawal of recognition of envoys.

