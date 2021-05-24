Turkey moves to throw out US and nine other envoys

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he has ordered 10 ambassadors, including those from the US and France, be declared “persona non grata”.

It follows a statement from the envoys calling for the urgent release of activist Osman Kavala.

He has been in jail for more than four years over protests and a coup attempt, although he has not been convicted.

Persona non grata can remove diplomatic status and often results in expulsion or withdrawal of recognition of envoys.