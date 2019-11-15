Home

Turkey intensifies Idlib onslaught after air strike

| @BBCWorld
March 2, 2020 6:18 am

Turkey shot down two Syrian fighter jets on Sunday as it intensified military action in northern Syria.

The pilots parachuted to safety over Idlib province, where Turkish troops and rebels have been clashing with Syrian government forces.

Turkey, which backs the opposition, said it had also targeted Syrian air defence systems and dozens of tanks.

Article continues after advertisement

Tensions in Idlib escalated sharply last week when at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike.

The incident sparked fears of a major escalation involving Turkey and Syria’s main military ally, Russia.

But, on Sunday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said the country did not want conflict with Russia.

“We expect Russia to stop the regime’s attacks,” he said in a televised statement. “We don’t have the desire or intention to clash with Russia.”

