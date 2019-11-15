Turkey imposes partial curfew for people over 65 and those with chronic conditions

Turkey announced a partial curfew for citizens older than 65 years old and for those who have chronic conditions starting at midnight on Saturday.

The partial curfew prohibits senior citizens and those with chronic illnesses from using public transportation, being in parks and leaving their homes, the Turkish interior ministry said in a statement.

For those who live alone and are covered by the curfew, social support will be available through provincial governorships, the statement said.

Article continues after advertisement

The conditions covered by the partial curfew include chronic pulmonary obstruction disease, asthma, chronic lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, liver disease and those taking immunosuppressants, the statement said.