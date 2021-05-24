Turkey floods: Death toll near Black Sea rises to 31

A huge search and rescue operation is under way in northern Turkey after flash floods along the Black Sea coast killed at least 31 people.

Kastamonu province is the worst-hit area, accounting for 29 of the deaths. Two others died in Sinop on the coast.

Floods, triggered by torrential rain, caused some buildings to collapse, smashed bridges, clogged streets with wrecked cars and cut power supplies.

This month Turkey has also had to battle huge wildfires in the south.

Those fires – which are now under control – forced thousands of locals and tourists to flee Marmaris and surrounding areas.

Eight people died and more than 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) of vegetation was devastated.