Tunisian police break up ram fight that broke coronavirus crowd rules

Tunisian police used tear gas to disperse dozens of youths at a traditional ram fight as it broke coronavirus rules against crowds, the local Mosaique FM radio reported.

Ram fighting is a popular pastime in North Africa and the strongest animals with the most beautiful horns are highly prized for the powerful butts they deliver to opponents.

Authorities barred large gatherings of people and the attendance of 40 young men to watch the ram fight at Sousse prompted the police to step in. That led to a confrontation and the police used tear gas.