Truss-Biden meeting postponed until after funeral

Liz Truss met Joe Biden in Glasgow last November, when he attended the COP 26 climate summit. [Photo Source: BBC News]

A planned meeting between Liz Truss and US President Joe Biden before the Queen’s funeral has been cancelled, Downing Street has said.

No 10 said a “full bilateral meeting” between the PM and Mr Biden would instead take place at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

It is thought holding the talks after the period of national mourning would allow for more wide-ranging discussions.

Ms Truss met her counterparts from New Zealand and Australia on Saturday.

The prime minister held informal talks with Jacinda Ardern and Australian premier Anthony Albanese at Chevening House in Kent.

And Number 10 confirmed Ms Truss will see Irish Taoiseach [prime minister] Micheál Martin, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and Polish President Andrzej Duda at Downing Street on Sunday.

Although she met Mr Biden when she was foreign secretary, next week’s UN meeting with him in New York will be Ms Truss’s first as UK prime minister.

Monday’s funeral will be one of the biggest diplomatic events of recent years, with some 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries expected to attend.

It is providing Ms Truss with an opportunity to meet foreign counterparts less than two weeks after taking office.

But Downing Street had stressed that talks this weekend would not be formal bilateral meetings because of the official 10-day mourning period following the death of the Queen.

It would not be issuing summaries of the discussions as would normally happen after the PM’s meetings with foreign leaders, No 10 added.