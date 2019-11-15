Trump's WHO de-funding 'as dangerous as it sounds'

US President Donald Trump has been heavily criticised for halting funding for the World Health Organization amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

Philanthropist Bill Gates, a major funder of the WHO, said it was “as dangerous as it sounds”.

President Trump said on Tuesday that the body had “failed in its basic duty” in its response to coronavirus.

The head of the WHO said it was reviewing the cuts’ impact “to ensure our work continues uninterrupted”.

“We regret the decision of the President of the United States to order a halt in the funding to the WHO,” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference, adding that the US has been “a long-standing and generous friend… and we hope it will continue to be so”.

UN Secretary General António Guterres said it was “not the time” to cut funds to the WHO, which “is absolutely critical to the world’s efforts to win the war against Covid-19”.