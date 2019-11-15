Trump's pardon spree deepens crisis gripping American justice

President Donald Trump just appointed himself America’s judge and jury, casting even deeper doubts on whether the nation’s impartial justice system can withstand his expanding political assault.

Though the President is the head of the executive branch, America’s real chief law enforcement official is William Barr and there are dramatic signs that even the loyal attorney general is beginning to feel the strain of the last week’s legal tumult.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported Tuesday night that Barr had considered resigning over Trump’s interference in his department, including the President’s tweets that he said last week made it impossible for him to do his job. The story was first reported by the Washington Post.