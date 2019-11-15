Trump's Oklahoma rally can go ahead, court rules

Oklahoma’s Supreme Court has ruled that President Donald Trump’s rally on Saturday in Tulsa, his first since March, can go ahead.

A lawsuit to stop the 20 June rally over concerns that it could increase the spread of COVID-19 in the community was filed this week.

Virus cases are rising in Oklahoma, and local health officials have expressed concerns over hosting the rally.

The Trump campaign says they received over 1m ticket requests for the event.

The queue for the event at the Bank of Oklahoma Center – which seats 19,000 people – began forming earlier this week.

Facing tough re-election prospects in November, the president is hoping to reboot his campaign after a rocky week that has seen news of sinking opinion poll numbers, twin US Supreme Court defeats, two damning tell-all memoirs and a resurgence in coronavirus cases.