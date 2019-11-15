Trump's impeachment trial enters a new phase

The impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump entered a new phase on Wednesday.

as senators were given their first chance to ask questions to both the Democratic House managers prosecuting the case and the defence team working for the president.

Both House managers and the president’s lawyers presented their arguments for and against removing Trump from office over the last six days.

Democrats spent most of their allotted 24 hours over three days outlining the two articles of impeachment on which the House voted to impeach Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

They argued that failing to remove the president would set a dangerous precedent for future leaders of the country to use their office in a self-serving way.