Trump’s edge in state of Georgia shrinks further
Aljazeera
November 6, 2020 11:33 am
Donald Trump [left] and his rival Joe Biden [Source: AJ News]
With 99 percent of the total votes counted, US President Donald Trump’s edge in the US state of Georgia has shrunk further to 2,497 votes.
According to the latest count, Trump received 2,447,015 votes, representing 49.4 percent of the total votes.
Meanwhile, Trump’s challenger, former vice president Joseph Biden received 2,444,518, which is also about 49.4 percent of the total votes.
Georgia is a reliably Republican state.
