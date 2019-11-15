Home

Trump's bid to end Obama-era immigration policy ruled unlawful

| @BBCWorld
June 19, 2020 8:26 am
People demonstrated outside the US Supreme Court in Washington DC ahead of Thursday's decision. [Source: BBC]

The US Supreme Court has ruled against President Donald Trump’s bid to end a programme that protects hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

The justices upheld lower court rulings which found his move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) programme was “unlawful”.

It protects “Dreamers” – undocumented youths brought to the US as children.

Article continues after advertisement

The Trump administration has sought to end the Obama-era policy since 2017.

The Supreme Court took up the case after lower courts ruled that the Trump administration did not adequately explain why it was ending the programme, criticising the White House’s “capricious” explanations.

