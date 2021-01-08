Trump will not attend inauguration of his successor

US President Donald Trump has said he will not attend the inauguration of his successor, Joe Biden, on 20th January.

Trump tweeted “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Trump is facing calls for his removal from office after five people died when a mob of his supporters invaded Congress.

The latest death is that of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The FBI and Washington police will jointly investigate his death, although they have not yet said whether it will be treated as murder.

Wednesday’s violence came hours after Trump encouraged his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was certifying Biden’s victory in the November vote.

Under pressure, Trump finally released a recorded statement late on Thursday condemning the storming of the US Capitol as a “heinous attack”.