World
Trump warned 'early, often' on COVID-19 threat
Aljazeera
April 12, 2020 4:36 pm
President Donald Trump [Source: Aljazeera]
US overtakes Italy for most coronavirus-related deaths, reporting more than 20,000 fatalities.
The World Health Organization is warning against the premature lifting of lockdowns, saying it could trigger a dangerous resurgence of cases.
The United States has overtaken Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, recording 20,071 fatalities, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
Article continues after advertisement
Globally, more than 108,000 people died from the new coronavirus and confirmed infections topped 1.7 million at the end of Saturday.