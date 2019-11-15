Home

Trump warned 'early, often' on COVID-19 threat

Aljazeera
April 12, 2020 4:36 pm
President Donald Trump [Source: Aljazeera]

US overtakes Italy for most coronavirus-related deaths, reporting more than 20,000 fatalities.

The World Health Organization is warning against the premature lifting of lockdowns, saying it could trigger a dangerous resurgence of cases.

The United States has overtaken Italy as the country with the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, recording 20,071 fatalities, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

Globally, more than 108,000 people died from the new coronavirus and confirmed infections topped 1.7 million at the end of Saturday.

