World

Trump vetoes 'unconstitutional' defence bill

| @BBCWorld
December 24, 2020 12:37 pm
[Source: BBC]

US President Donald Trump has vetoed a $740bn (£549bn) defence spending bill that passed Congress this month.

Mr Trump is objecting to provisions that limit troop withdrawals from Afghanistan and Europe and remove Confederate leaders’ names from military bases.

He also wanted it to repeal a liability shield for social media companies.

Lawmakers passed the measure with an overwhelming majority and could override the president’s rejection.

Bills passed by Congress need a president’s signature to become law. On rare occasions, a president may choose to veto – or reject – legislation because of some policy disagreement.

Lawmakers can override a presidential veto by mustering two-thirds of votes in both chambers of Congress – the House of Representatives and the Senate – allowing the bill to become law despite a presidential veto.

