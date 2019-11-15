Home

Trump unveils plan to re-open states in phases

@BBCWorld
April 17, 2020 12:40 pm
The president has been keen to re-open the US economy. [Source: BBC]

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the US, President Donald Trump has given governors guidance on re-opening state economies in the coming months.

The guidance offers criteria such as a two-week decline in “COVID-19 -like” cases as well as instating a robust testing programme.

Trump promised governors they would be handling the process themselves, with help from the federal government.

The US has 654,301 confirmed cases and 32,186 deaths due to the virus.

Trump has suggested some states could re-open this month.

In his daily briefing on Thursday, President Trump declared “the next front in our war – opening up America again”.

