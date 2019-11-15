Trump to take 'big action' against social media

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order redefining the legal protections given to social media platforms.

It means platforms such as Facebook and Twitter could be sued if they are judged to “deceptively” block posts.

The draft of the executive order says social networks are engaged in “selective censorship”.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Trump has regularly accused social-media platforms of stifling or censoring conservative voices.

On Wednesday, Mr Trump accused Twitter of election interference, after it added fact-check links to two of his tweets.

“Big action to follow,” he tweeted.