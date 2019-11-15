Trump to 'sign executive order about social media'

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media firms on Thursday, the White House has said.

It comes after he threatened to shut down social media platforms he accused of stifling conservative voices.

The latest dispute flared on Tuesday after Twitter added fact-check links to his tweets for the first time.

The order’s details have not been shared and it is unclear what regulatory steps the president can take without new laws passed by Congress.

The White House officials gave no further information when questioned by reporters who were travelling with Mr Trump on Air Force One on Wednesday.