World

Trump to send 'surge' of hundred of federal agents to cities

BBC
July 23, 2020 10:53 am
Trump: Americans should walk city streets free from violence and fear. [Source: BBC]

President Donald Trump is to send “a surge” of federal security forces to US cities in a crackdown on crime.

Chicago and two other Democratic-run cities are being targeted in the Republican president’s move, amid a spike in violence.

However federal deployments in Portland, Oregon, have proved controversial. Local officials say they have raised tensions amid anti-racism protests.

Critics say Trump’s initiative is part of his re-election campaign.

There have been protests – sometimes descending into civil disorder – in scores of US cities since May, following the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On Tuesday night, federal agents fired tear gas, pepper balls and flashbangs at demonstrators in central Portland, which has seen 54 consecutive night of protests.

