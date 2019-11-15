Trump to hold first entirely indoor rally in nearly three months

President Donald Trump is expected to rally thousands of supporters indoors later today for the first time in nearly three months.

The campaign rally in Henderson, Nevada — which will be held inside a facility of Xtreme Manufacturing — is expected to violate the state of Nevada’s restriction on gatherings of 50 people or more.

It follows a stretch of outdoor events after Trump’s controversial indoor Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally in June saw underwhelming attendance.

The indoor event, which comes as US coronavirus deaths near 200,000, follows a turbulent week for the President as his campaign navigates the fall out of his COVID-19 response.

Trump has long viewed rallies as an outlet where he can connect with his supporters in a way that he can’t when he’s in Washington, DC, and has blamed bad poll numbers on his absence from the campaign trail.

But his last entirely indoor rally in Tulsa brought considerable controversy after the city experienced a surge in coronavirus cases a little more than 2 weeks after the event and multiple campaign staffers along with Secret Service agents tested positive for the virus.