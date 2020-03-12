Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
62 yet to come forward says PM|University of Fiji Vice-Chancellor breaks confined areas, travels to Australia|Police charge man, report another to Facebook|Eight fever clinics now open|14-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in isolation|Restaurants need to cut seating capacity says PM|Satellite hospitals to be set up in Rakiraki and Sigatoka|Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|Consumers advised to report price gouging|Low income for airport taxi drivers|Church urges members not to spread misinformation|Rakiraki resort provides free accommodation|Minister visits to ensure all protocols are followed|NZ to shut-down in 48 hours|Consumer Council forwards cases to FCCC|2020 CIC conference postponed|No new crew for fishing vessels|COVID-19 containment critical: PM|Shipping industry gives its assurance amidst COVID-19|FCCC conducts search and seizure|No one allowed in or out of Lautoka: COMPOL|Health Minister urges Fijians to be mindful of flu season|Freight services targeted to keep export sector viable|Essential supplies to be delivered soon to Lautoka|FCCC to announce major reduction in fuel price|
Fiji Stories World Stories

World

Trump to deploy National Guard in three states

| @BBCWorld
March 24, 2020 6:28 am

US President Donald Trump has approved federal funding for National Guard troops in the three states hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Troops will be used in New York, California and Washington to deliver medical aid and set up medical stations after the number of deaths nationwide rose to 471 and infections to 35,244.

There are fears of a shortage of key medical supplies in New York City.

Article continues after advertisement

A bill to fund national relief efforts has been blocked in the Senate.

Opposition Democrats want the emergency stimulus bill, which is worth almost $1.4 trillion (£1.2 trillion), to include more money for state and local governments and hospitals, while Mr Trump’s Republicans are pushing for quick action to reassure financial markets.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.