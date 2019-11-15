Trump threatens to send officers to more US cities

President Donald Trump has threatened to send more federal law enforcement officers to major US cities to control ongoing protests.

Trump on Monday criticised a number of cities run by “liberal Democrats”, including Chicago and New York, saying their leaders were afraid to act.

He said officers sent to Oregon had done a “fantastic job” restoring order amid days of protests in Portland.

Local officials say the federal officers are making matters worse.

State leaders have demanded Trump remove the personnel from Portland, accusing him of escalating the situation as a political stunt in an election year.