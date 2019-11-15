Home

Trump threatens military force if violence in states isn't stopped

The Australian |
June 2, 2020 2:38 pm
Declaring himself "your president of law and order," President Donald Trump has vowed to return order to American streets using the military if widespread violence isn't quelled. [Source: CNN]

Declaring himself “your president of law and order,” President Donald Trump has vowed to return order to American streets using the military if widespread violence isn’t quelled.

This cames peaceful protesters just outside the White House gates were dispersed with tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets.

It was all, apparently, so Trump could visit a nearby church.

The episode, which amounted to one of the most highly charged and discordant moments in recent presidential history, came as nationwide unrest.

Trump has come under pressure calling violent protests “domestic acts of terror” which law enforcement would “dominate the streets” to quell.

