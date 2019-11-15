Trump tells Georgia election official to 'find' votes to overturn Biden win

US President Donald Trump has been recorded telling Georgia’s top election official to “find” enough votes to overturn the election result.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump told Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in a recording released by the Washington Post.

Raffensperger is heard replying that Georgia’s results were correct.

Article continues after advertisement

Joe Biden won Georgia alongside other swing states, winning 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232.

Since the 3 November vote, Trump has been alleging widespread electoral fraud without providing any evidence.