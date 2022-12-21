Trump tax returns will be made public, US House panel votes

[Source: BBC News]

A committee in the US House of Representatives has voted to make public six years of Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The move caps a nearly four-year legal battle by Democrats to obtain the documents, which was ultimately decided by the US Supreme Court last month.

US presidents are not required by law to release their tax returns, but for decades they have done so voluntarily.

The former president has fought hard to shield his tax returns.

The US House Ways and Means Committee voted 24-16 today to publish the documents, with all Democrats on the panel in favour and all Republicans opposed.

One of the committee members, Pennsylvania Democrat Brendan Boyle, said afterwards: “This is one of the most important votes I will ever cast as a member of Congress, and I stand by it 100 per cent.”