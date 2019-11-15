Home

Trump targets foreign workers with new visa freeze

BBC
June 23, 2020 3:28 pm
President Trump has made a tough immigration stance a key part of his campaign. [Source: BBC]

US President Donald Trump has extended a pause on some green cards and suspended visas for other foreign workers until the end of 2020.

High-skilled tech workers, non-agricultural seasonal helpers, au pairs and top executives will be affected.

The White House said the move will create jobs for Americans hurting economically due to the pandemic.

But critics say the White House is exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to tighten up immigration laws.

