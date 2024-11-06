US Election live updates

Kamala Harris ((left), Donald Trump

Early results could be released soon in the key swing state of Georgia as polls begin closing in the race to see whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris will be the next US president.

As expected, Trump has won in Kentucky and Indiana, while Kamala Harris has taken Vermont, the BBC’s US partner, CBS, is projecting.

The first wave of exit polls has been released, with voters naming the state of democracy and the economy as the most important issues for them.

Whichever way it goes the result will be historic – either giving America its first woman president or marking a seismic political comeback for Trump.

The candidate that wins 270 electoral votes or more becomes the President. A total of 538 electoral votes are allocated within 50 states and Washington DC.

Trump currently leads with 93 electoral votes while Harris have 35.

A high turnout has been predicted, but the outcome may not be known for several days if the results are as close as polls have indicated.

Whoever wins the White House may have their hands tied by Congress, which is also up for grabs in Tuesday’s vote.

Democrats have a slim majority in the Senate, while Republicans narrowly control the House of Representatives.

Republicans took a step towards winning control of the Senate on Tuesday night by wresting a seat in West Virginia from the Democrats.

But neither party seemed to have an advantage in the House.

Polls have closed in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania – three of the seven swing states expected to determine the outcome. The others are Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin.