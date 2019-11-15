Trump taken to hospital after testing positive

US President Donald Trump has been taken to hospital less than 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mr Trump began exhibiting “mild symptoms” of Covid-19 on Thursday after disclosing that he and his wife had gone into quarantine late Wednesday.

He received a cocktail of drugs as a “precautionary measure”, the White House said, and was feeling “fatigued but in good spirits”.

He was transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre.

A White House spokesperson said in a statement: “President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days.

“President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the first lady.”