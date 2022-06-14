Trump slams inquiry as 'Kangaroo Court'

Donald Trump. [Source: BBC News]

Former US President Donald Trump has blasted the congressional inquiry into the Capitol riot as a “Kangaroo Court”.

In a 12-page statement, he says the investigation is designed to distract Americans from the “disaster” of Democratic-led governance.

It came after the committee held two public hearings accusing Trump of an attempted coup to remain in power.

The panel on Monday detailed evidence of divisions among Trump aides over whether to accept his election loss.

Supporters of Trump stormed Congress on 6 January 2021 in a bid to thwart the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory.

A separate ongoing criminal investigation has led to more than 800 arrests in nearly every state.

Trump in his statement says seventeen months after the events of January 6th, Democrats are unable to offer solutions.