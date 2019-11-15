Home

World

Trump signs COVID-19 relief and spending package bill

BBC News
December 28, 2020 5:08 pm

US President Donald Trump has signed into law a coronavirus relief and spending package bill, averting a partial government shutdown.

Trump had initially refused to sign the bill, saying he wanted to give people bigger one-off payments.

The delay meant that millions of Americans temporarily lost unemployment benefits.

Article continues after advertisement

The relief package worth $900bn was approved by Congress after months of negotiation.

It is part of a $2.3tn spending package that includes $1.4tn for normal federal government spending.

Had Trump not signed the bill into law by midnight on Monday, a partial government shutdown would have begun unless legislators passed a stopgap bill.

About 14 million Americans faced a lapse in unemployment benefit payments and new stimulus cheques.

Unemployment benefits will now be restored.

